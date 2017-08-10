Tanzania: JK Graces T-Junction Premiere Tomorrow

After its success at last month's Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), the feature drama film, "T-Junction", will have its Dar es Salaam premiere this coming Thursday.

The locally- based Kijiweni Productions' 106-minute film, is scheduled to be screened, at the Mlimani City, Century Cinemax auditorium, on the city outskirts. This announcement was made here yesterday, by the scriptwriter and director, Amil Shivji.

Flanked by some of the film's cast and crew members, he expressed their joy to see that their fourth film and second feature, had been able to receive such a big welcome from local and international audiences.

It has also been selected as one of the top African films that will be playing at leading film festivals across Europe. "Being screened as the opening film at last month's ZIFF, in front of five hundred people, including the Guest of Honour, former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete, was satisfaction enough.

Then hearing that it won three awards took away all words to express our joy," Shivji admitted. He went on to say that the film tells the tales of two girls and their communities.

One community lacks formality but finds comfort in solidarity, while the other lacks life but adheres to the structures of society. Fatima, a young adult of Indian-African parentage, he explains, has just lost her estranged father to alcohol.

"She is unable to mourn his death because of the lack of presence he offered while he was alive. Maria on the other hand, a patient in hospital, is full of life. She narrates her story to Fatima, which is one of love and loss, within a ragtag community at the T-Junction," he said.