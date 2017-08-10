International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar is confident the high-level meetings he held with Zimbabwe's leaders have laid the platform for the world body to assist the country's game in its revival mission.

Manohar first met Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa offices in the morning before calling on Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the afternoon.

The ICC boss, who was in the company of his wife Varsha, Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was, however, not at liberty to discuss much before a press conference scheduled for today.

But Manohar hinted on the success of the meetings when he expressed optimism that his tour of Zimbabwe could lay a platform for the ICC Board to assist the country through ZC.

"We had a very constructive meeting and we have discussed the way ahead, how to develop Zimbabwe cricket with regards to holding of tournaments, how can we promote cricket in Zimbabwe through ZC.

"That is also something we discussed, there are certain small things which Zimbabwe has to do.

"Once it is done I am quite confident that Zimbabwe might get it in the October meeting because the decision has to be taken by the board," said Manohar.

The ICC, at their recent meeting, discussed Zimbabwe's chances of hosting the World Cup qualifier next year with the country emerging as favourites over the United Arab Emirates and a joint bid from Ireland and Scotland.

Hosting the tournament will be a big boost to Zimbabwe's chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2019 in England and Wales.

Mukuhlani said the presence of Manohar in the country is very important as it comes at a time when Zimbabwe is bidding to host the World Cup qualifiers.

"It's an important visit because it's a visit by the top most official from ICC and obviously it comes at a time when we are bidding for the World Cup (qualifiers).

"So his interaction with the government will help him to understand the attitude of government towards the hosting of the event.

"And, obviously, to try and see how best, financially, ICC together with the government and Zimbabwe Cricket can come together with a workable model and formula in as far as our financial situation is concerned.

"So it's important that he is here and he is meeting the various stakeholders in the country," said Mukuhlani. The ICC boss will today have a meeting with Hlongwane, followed by a press conference at the Ministry's offices.

"Tomorrow he has a meeting with the Minister of Sport and Recreation that will be followed by a press conference and then on Friday he will do an official opening of cricket nets at a school in Chitungwiza," said Mukuhlani.

Manohar concludes his tour by visiting the majestic Victoria Falls on Saturday and flies out on Sunday.