A 47-year-old man has been arrested in Ntcheu district on Tuesday on suspicion that he defiled his 13-year-old epileptic step-daughter.

The suspect, MacDonald Chautsi is said to have committed the crime at Jolijo village in the district.

According to police, Chautsi who hails from Saidi village, Traditional Authority Kwataine, Ntcheu, married the mother of the victim this year.

Ntcheu police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu said on the fateful day, the victim's mother had left for church activities leaving behind the daughter while the husband was away.

"However, the suspect was the first to arrive back home and he immediately instructed the victim to go for a bath. The victim was later told by the suspect to follow him into the house, a thing which the victim did.

"While in the house, the suspect defiled the girl and told her not to reveal this to anyone but, when the mother arrived back, the victim revealed. her mother later took the issue to the village headman Tchauya who alerted the police," explained Chigalu.

Medical examination at Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that the girl was indeed defiled, and that she had been defiled on several occasions before.

MacDonald Chautsi who is also answering murder charges and is on High court bail, has been remanded to Ntcheu Prison.

He is expected to arraign on Defilement charge contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.