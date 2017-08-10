10 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Cement Prices Could Go Up, Producers Warn

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — Local cement manufacturers have asked government to re consider its decision of introducing tax on imported clinker and grant them a waiver to exempt them from incurring 'punitive and financially crippling' costs.

The producers say the new 10 per cent levy on clinker imports is likely to increase the prices of cement which currently range from shs28,000 to shs30,000.

Mr BM Gagrani, the executive director Tororo Cement, in a letter to the Uganda Revenue Authority and the ministry of Finance explained that Tororo Cement processes minerals with value addition into clinker and finally to cement.

"The manufacturing of clinker has the limitation due to the limited availability of cement grade limestone minerals a basic raw material used in the manufacture of cement.

"We, therefore, need to import part of its requirements to manufacture quality cement for domestic construction and accommodate mega construction projects," he said.

He said the additional levy of import duty on clinker will have a direct impact on the cost of cement.

He revealed that Tororo Cement had invested a lot of money as a company into expansion on grounds that imported clinker was exempted from duties and that it would be futile to invest in a fully intergrated cement plant capable of producing clinker owing to inadequate locally available raw materials.

Uganda Manufacturers Association then acting executive director Mubararaka K. Nkuutu, in a letter to the minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, on behalf of the cement manufacturers asked the ministry to protect local cement manufacturers.

However, Mr Kasaija, while speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview, said government is encouraging production of clinker in the country.

However, he said all industrial inputs are imported tax-free but the remission on clinker was added this financial year.

"We have not changed our mind on that. My people went and put up a tax and it escaped the eye of everybody but we are working on resolving it and we shall rectify this issue in the coming financial year," he said.

Uganda

Cabinet Approves Ratification of Tripartite Free Trade Area

Cabinet has approved the ratification of the EAC-COMESA-SADC Tripartite Free Area Agreement (FTA), paving way for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.