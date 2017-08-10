10 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: TNM in 2nd Monthly Draw of Zampira Promotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

The long term sponsor of the top flight league, TNM, has conducted second monthly draw of ongoing football fans promotion Zampira .

During the draw TNM splashed out K100, 000 to two lucky winners and also K50,000 to three who predicted correct a weekly game between Nyasa Big Bullets and BeFoward Wanderers which ended 1-0 in favour of Bullets .

TNM's Senior Manager- Consumer Services Madalitso Jonazi said there has been an increase in numbers of supporters participating in the promotion.

"In the second month we have seen an increase in numbers of supporters participating in Zampira promotion .We have registered a total of 127,897 entries in which 5,755 were correct predictions. This is more than three times from the previous draw," said Jonazi.

In the first monthly draw Zampira promotion registered 38,070 entries with 1,051 correct predictions.

The Blantyre derby match played at Bingu National Stadium registered 41408 entries with 2,028 correct predictions.

Jonazi encouraged football supporters to also continue sending their 2017 champion prediction before the closing date this month

"We would like also to urge our customers to start sending their 2017 champion predictions to 1515 and stand a chance of winning K250,000 at the end of season and this will close this month ," he said

Johns Munika ,Silver Strikers supporter was among the K100,000 winners in the second month draw.

Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira, interactive SMS promotion for fans is aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of weekly results and the season champion.

One lucky fan will walk away with the grand prize of K 1.5 million at the end of the season.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the selected game. The promotion draws will be conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

In Zampira promotion, TNM will be giving out cash to lucky customers in the ranges K50, 000 and K100, 000 every month ahead of the grand prize winner of K1.5 million.

Malawi

Audit Reveal Billions Plundered in Govt

Malawi government has lost about K4.4 billion due to weaknesses in financial and internal controls , a report by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.