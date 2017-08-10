9 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zapu Says Last Weekend Coalition Deal Merely an MDC Reunification, More Needs to Be Done

The Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu has described last weekend's opposition coalition as a mere reunion of the MDCs with no capacity to dislodge Zanu PF from power.

On Saturday, MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, People's Democratic Party leader and former MDC secretary general, Tendai Biti as well as MDC president Welshman Ncube, signed a coalition deal.

But Zapu spokesman, Iphithule Maphosa, said while his party welcomed the reunification of the MDCs, the alliance does not translate into an inclusive pact.

"As Zapu, we view the weekend coalition as a reunification ceremony of the MDCs. Zapu is a standalone party and cannot be part of the MDC alliance. However, we are still hopeful that the united MDC will be able to see sense and take every political party on board," said Maphosa.

Maphosa hinted at the possibility of Zapu forming another coalition with some of the political parties which have been left out from the latest alliance.

"As a Coalition of Democrats (Code) member, we are still committed to an all inclusive coalition and are prepared to engage our colleagues over the issue but if negotiations fail to yield anything, we will be forced to do it alone," said Maphosa.

Like Zapu, the Joice Mujuru led National People's Party, was also not invited to the signing ceremony which was held at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare.

