Rwanda: Global Methodist Leader Honours Genocide Victims

For genocide not to happen anywhere else in the world, all governments have a responsibility to ensure people live in harmony and in sustainable peace where humanity is respected.

The call was made Tuesday by Bishop Joab Lohara, the president of Free World Methodists Council, while visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial where he paid tribute to victims of the killings and was briefed about the history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said that it was a shame that many people who were killed were Christian and unfortunately, they died at the hands of fellow Christians.

Lahara is in the country on a one-week visit. He is here mainly to grace the celebration of 75-year anniversary of Free Methodist society in Rwanda, an event that will take place on Sunday.

The church has over 500,000 members in the country, according to its leaders.

"I am speechless! I can hardly find the right words... Genocide should never ever happen in Rwanda and anywhere in the world, and no church should take part in such barbaric acts," he said.

Over 250,000 Genocide victims are buried at Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, Gasabo District.

The youth should learn from the past and ensure that their countries are peaceful, he said.