Bulawayo — Veteran defender Tapiwa Kumbuyani fired home from a dead ball to give Bantu Rovers their first set of maximum points in 14 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches at Luveve yesterday.

The victory inflicted a fourth straight defeat on Black Rhinos. The home side had last won in May when they crushed Yadah Stars 7-2.

An evenly-matched contest was decided from a dead ball when Kumbuyani took responsibility and struck a hard and low shot that caught under-fire Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo flat-footed.

Milton Kureva missed a chance to level the scores after he failed to control a pass from Lincoln Samaraya inside the box.

Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa blamed lapses of concentration in his defence. "The pillar of the team was our defence in the first half of the season, but now it seems we are leaking. We just have to correct those mistakes and ensure we do not give away free kicks in dangerous areas," said Mtizwa.

"We are worried as a technical team with what is happening and despite working very hard to rectify the mistakes, it seems we will have to work even harder.

"I am positive we will be able to regain our form and collect maximum points in the next match." Bantu Rovers' manager Agent Sawu welcomed the win saying his men had finally been rewarded for their industry.

"Today we didn't play so well, but managed to get maximum points, which is good. It was too windy and we were forced to play for possession," said Sawu.

Teams

Bantu Rovers: W. Muuya, D. Ndlovu, K. Dzingwe, N. Garayi (M. Chitambwe 56th min) L. Ncube, T. Kumbuyani (R. Masuku 68th min), P. Zivengwa, G. Bharibhari, M. Sibanda, M. Dube, N. Papias (M Ncube 81st min)

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, F. Banda, B. Homora, B. Chandisaita, S. Linyama, C. Chigudu, C. Chitsamba, M. Mine, M. Kureva (Y. Salima 76th min), B. Marere (L Saramaya 58th min), L. Chiwunga

Bantu Rovers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1 Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0