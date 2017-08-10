The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has commissioned the newly reconstructed Lumbadzi Sewer System with the hope of putting to an end health hazards Lumbadzi residents were exposed to due to the poor sewer system that existed.

For over twenty years, Lumbadzi has had no proper functioning sewer line which resulted into some of sewer elements being drained into surrounding rivers. This rendered residents prone to health hazards like cholera and diarrhea.

But with the help from the Malawi Government through the Infrastructure Development Fund, the LCC has renovated the sewer line system to a tune of over K200million.

The sewer line was Tuesday officially launched by Mayor for Lilongwe City, Desmond Bikoko.

"This development has been in the pipeline for the past twenty years because the previous sewer line system had provided just too many health risks to the people of Lumbadzi. And the LCC being the landlord, we thought it wise to bring an end to this.

"I am extremely happy because to have this sewer line fixed it was part of my 10 point plan for Lilongwe City when I assumed office in January. However, we have not done this alone as the Government of Malawi and the Ministry of Local Government provided us with tremendous support," said Bikoko.

Bikoko said this was one of the initiatives being taken to ensure that what recently happened in area 18, where piped water had mixed with human waste from sewer lines due to faulty pipes, does not happen again.

He said the council would ensure that new structures being put on the ground are of high quality and that it would continue to monitor all pipes to ensure that any defective issues should be addressed quickly.

The LCC has since entered into a partnership with Airport Holdings Limited, which is also a direct beneficiary of the sewer line to provide security for the pipeline to make sure it lasts its duration.

In his remarks, group village headman Dzoole said the community leaders would take the frontline in protecting the sewer line.

"Before this sewer line, our people faced dangerous healthy risks like cholera because of the poor drainage system. This also led to the high multiplication of mosquitoes, and subsequently, growing numbers of malaria cases.

"This will be one of the motivating factors for us chiefs to take a leading role by establishing groups which will be providing security checks to this sewer line to avoid vandalism," he assured.