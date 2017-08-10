Namibia: Young Author Launches Book On Relationships

Windhoek — A 19-year-old writer, Wilhelmina Iimene, has released her first book that deals with relationships titled Not All Secrets Keep People Together. The book will be launched tomorrow.

"As the title implies, the book is about how bad secrets break relationships and friendships. I have written the book hoping to change people's thoughts about keeping things from the people they are close to," says Iimene.

She adds that most times in life young people tend to keep a number of things from the people that are close to them in an attempt to protect them or keep them on the safe side, but it is not usually as intended. "With the 15 chapters of the book I have thrown life quotes now and then. I have done this hoping that readers will not only enjoy the content, but find something inspiring to hold on to after reading the book."

Knowing that a number of relationships have been broken down after dark secrets have been exposed has driven Iimene to write the book. "Also knowing that I can do something to somehow change lives has been a motivation for this book. From the people I have socialised with and from the experiences I have had in life," she adds.

With the book Iimene hopes to change lives in such a way that they choose the kind of secrets to keep away from the people they love.

"There is a saying that goes, 'secrets keep people together' but this book has proven it otherwise. I as well hope that with time, I get to donate this book to schools that are lacking libraries. In that way, I am giving back to the community."

Iimene was born and bred in her parents' home in Iikokola village in Elombe. She is currently in her first year at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) doing a bachelor's degree in mathematics and statistics.

She started writing while in primary school. "I have been writing for the Namibian Youth paper, writing short articles to inspire people and my first article got published in 2014 when I was in Grade 10," she explains.

She started working on her first book at the beginning of this year and some of the challenges she faced was getting the right information and selecting the right words for the books. The book will sell for N$150.