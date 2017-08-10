9 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Festival Does Not Promote Tribalism, Nust Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — Students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) are saying their annual cultural festival is a good platform for them to escape tribalism, as students from various tribes come together to interact and mingle with one another.

NUST yesterday kicked off its 22th cultural festival with a bang, themed Embracing Cultural Heritage in Modern Days. Absalom Ankoshi says the festival benefits students by helping them get to know one another as they mingle.

He adds that the event does not promote tribalism as students from different tribes get to live like brothers and sisters, suggesting such days should not be confined to institutions like NUST.

Peter Shabani intends to enjoy the festival to the fullest, saying traditional activities such as dowry in Namibia should be introduced at the festival to spark a debate on high dowry prices.

The festival opened with different traditional groups showcasing their talents and displaying their cultures. Male and female models who are competing in the Mr and Miss NUST 2017 at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino on Friday night appeared at the opening.

The festival features activities such as cultural dances from all ethnic groups in the country, and international cuisine today with traditional, modern and international foods on offer.

Sports and fun games form part of the festival with hot dog, noodle and ice-cream eating competitions being some of the highlights, along with live music shows at night.

