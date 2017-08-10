Kenya: Drivers Ready for Inaugural Aberdare Hill Climb

A special sport to test the speed and power of cars and skills of its drivers will be held on August 26-27 in the Aberdare Hills.

The event, dubbed the Aberdare Hill Climb, is commonly known as hill climbing sport and is one of the oldest form of motorsport that originated in France over 100 years ago.

Cars are run one at a time, so the sport is relatively safe.

Jaspal Matharu, the organiser of the unique competition, said it will be very interesting for the competitors and especially for the spectators to watch the action live.

"Hill climbs are timed laps of a circuit or a run up a hill, where each car and driver tries to set the quickest time up the steep hills. Hill climbs are a great way into motorsport, but many get hooked and never move on," said Matharu.

Matharu added: "If you want to drive fast in a competitive environment and a friendly atmosphere then this is what hill climbs are all about. Hill climbs allow a large variety of cars to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies and modified rally cars."

Njuguna Kamau is the Assistant Event Director of the competition. The organisers have highly praised his efforts in helping secure the venue for the event, a first in Aberdare.

"We are happy to have the Hill Climb organisers at the Aberdare Hills Golf Resort. We are wishing them a good and successful competition," said Kamau.

The lap is expected to be about 3km long with mixture of free gravel that will be swift and quick for the cars. It will be purely spectator-friendly.

The fastest vehicle to the top will be considered as the winner.

The organisers are confident of running three heats on Day One with further four on the final day before the winner is declared.