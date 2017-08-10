Photo: Eliah Saushoma/Herald

Lupane State University Chancellor President Mugabe caps Nokukhanya Dube (file photo).

Work on the establishment of the $1 billion Robert Mugabe University is already underway thanks to a successful lobby by First Grace Mugabe, higher education minister Jonathan Moyo revealed much to the chagrin of the opposition.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Wednesday, Moyo said the whole project, to be funded from the fiscus, had the blessing of the entire cabinet.

"Cabinet has approved a grant of $800 million towards the construction of the Robert Mugabe University; and a grant of $200 million towards the establishment of the University's Endowment Fund for Research and Innovation. That $800 million and the 200 million is going to come from the government, from the fiscus," said Moyo.

He said although the project had been in the pipeline for quite some time, they had been pushed by the First Lady to ensure it took off.

"We have been pushed positively and the real inspiration and mover has been the First Lady because it is the initiative of the Robert Mugabe Foundation, which is the responsible authority of the university," he said.

Reacting to the announcement, the MDC-T led by former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, scoffed at the cash strapped government's plans saying the move was both "populist" and "misguided".

According to Moyo, the university will be constructed through a $1 billion grant to the Robert Mugabe Foundation whose founding trustees are President Mugabe and Grace.

But MDC-T spokesman, Obert Gutu, said the development was worrying coming at a time the country had other more serious pressing issues to deal with.

"This just proves that the Zanu PF regime has got very misplaced priorities. We have got more than one dozen State universities that are terribly under-funded but this regime goes ahead to build yet another State university instead of capacitating the existing universities! What kind of planning is that?" he queried.

He said the regime was wastefully using the scarce public funds available to massage the ego of the 93 year old Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980, the better part of his tenure opposition parties felt were illegitimate.

Joelson Mugari, National Democratic Party Secretary General, said, "The rate at which Ministers worship Mugabe is so alarming and pathetic. In such an impoverished country people suffering and such exorbitant figures are said? How can we really do such a thing in this world. It is going as high due to corruption, those figures are highly inflated."

But Moyo said there was nothing sinister about government giving a grant to the university as it was the trend the world over. He said the university was part of government's commitment to the modernization and industrialization agenda, which had also been adopted at regional and continental level.

"It is also the agenda of the SADC and AU and it requires a new approach in terms of Higher and Tertiary Education. It is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mechanization) agenda and we know it is expensive.

"It is an expensive proposition but we feel it deserves support and in the first instance from government; and we must also remember that it is in recognition of Cde Robert Mugabe, his contribution to education in our country," he said.

He said it was not yet clear how much the project would cost in total, adding they anticipated other funders to chip in.

"As a ministry, we will encourage our partners to support what we think is a worthy initiative because we know from the experiences of others that it is very expensive yet very necessary for our country," he said.

The university, Moyo said, was also in recognition of President Mugabe's exemplary leadership.

"An important feature of the university will be the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Institute which would focus on research, historical collections, library and studies on transformative and revolutionary leadership, thinking and attributes that shaped the man, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, to evolve from humble beginnings into an iconic global leader, nationalist, Pan Africanist, revolutionary, educationist, strategist and champion of the rights of the downtrodden," he said.

The University of Zimbabwe will lead the process of incubation for the new university.

"It is thus proposed that the broad curriculum of the R.G Mugabe University should concentrate on critical areas almost exclusively at the graduate level. These discipline cluster areas include computer engineering, Hardware Engineering, Network Engineering, Data Science, Augmented Reality Engineering, Internet of Things, Information Technology, etc," said Professor Levi Nyagura, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe.

Other disciplines include Nano science and Nanotechnology Engineering, Actuarial and Mathematical Sciences, Architectural and Structural Engineering, Telecommunications and Electronic Engineering, Biotechnology Engineering focusing on Human Life enhancing applications among others.

The First Family already owns vast properties in the Mazowe area, including Amai Mugabe Junior School and Orphanage, a three storey mansion currently under construction at Mapfeni farm, where they evicted more than 300 families.

They have also taken over Manzou Farm in the same area, which they want to turn into a wildlife sanctuary and have reportedly taken over Mazowe Dam where they are said to have barred villagers who have been surviving on fishing from the dam.

According to reports, they have also forcibly taken over 800 hectares of land belonging to Interfresh at Mazowe Citrus Estate among other properties.