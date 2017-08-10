Uganda: New Airline Asks for Policy to Ease Air Transport

Kampala — Proprietors of a new airline, Vule Airways Limited, have asked government to conclude the open sky policy negotiations with other countries to facilitate affordable air transport.

Vule Airways is currently awaiting an air service licence from Civil Aviation Authority.

Mr Robert Mwesigwa Nviiri, the managing director of the airline, said lack of the open sky policy has led to collapse of Ugandan airlines.

Mr Nviiri said: "We have finalised our preparations and agreements with other countries but we shall be flying to especially East African Community. Government is yet to sign the open sky policy to facilitate cheap air transport and avoid falling victim like the previously collapsed airline companies,"

Speaking at the press conference in Kampala on Tuesday, he said the airline will address challenges to do with passengers losing luggage, time spent waiting for connecting flights and the cost of air transport.

He added: "We are going to start flights in November this year beginning with direct flights from Uganda to East African countries, London as well as internal flights from Entebbe to Arua, Kisoro, Kasese, Kalangala, Moroto and where we have National Parks and Game reserves. Our intention is to facilitate tourism and trade by providing easy, quick and affordable transport especially to traders and tourists."

Mr Nviiri Vule Airways Limited will also offer cargo services.

"We have introduced large planes which will allow passengers carry 60Kg of cargo. The biggest plane shall have a capacity of 300 passengers and the smallest 40 passengers," he said.

The company, which has reportedly invested more than $40m (Shs145b), seeks to market Uganda's tourism worldwide and take Ugandan products such as tea and coffee to different parts of the world.

"The company shall also provide employment to Ugandans where it is going to employ over 60 people, as well as generate revenue to the government," he added.

Ms Margaret Anne Mazzi Wampamba, the company director in charge of marketing, said the airline has 55 per cent shares held by Ugandan investors and 45 per cent by foreign investors.

"We shall corporate with the other airlines in the region to promote social-economic integration in East Africa. Other stabs shall be opened in the mean-time in different parts of the world especially trade cities to extend the services and ease trade for Ugandans and other travellers," Ms Wampamba said.