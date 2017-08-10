Uganda: Museveni Orders Construction of School in Memory of Wapakhabulo

Mbale — President Museveni has ordered the Education ministry to construct two memorial technical schools in memory of James Wapakhabulo and Prof Dani Wadada Nabudere in Sironko District.

The revelation was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday while presiding at a function where Ms Florence Nambozo, the Sironko District Woman MP donated an ambulance to her constituency.

"I received this communication last week but since I am in Sironko, it's prudent that I inform you and your leaders that the construction of the memorial schools in remembrance of our late heroes will soon kick off," Ms Kadaga told the gathering.

Wapakhabulo, a former speaker of Parliament, died in 2004.

He also served as Mbale Municipality Member of Parliament.

Prof Nabudere who died in 2011, was a Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) fighter and served as a minister in UNLF interim government.

Ms Kadaga said although the pledge has remained unfulfilled for many years, residents should be happy that the President has finally decided to fulfil it.

"As a member in high position within the government and ruling party of NRM, I will remind him of other pledges, including the bad state of roads," she said.

Ms Kadaga also said government needs to upgrade one of the health centres to a main hospital in every district to improve health service delivery.

"This is possible because the government policy states that every district must have a main hospital. I'm going to push the government on this too," she said.

Ms Kadaga added that government should sponsor the education of health workers with high expertise with focus on ophthalmologists.

"There are only two neurosurgeons in the whole of eastern region, which is composed of more than 24 districts," she added.

Mr Lawrence Wasikira, the secretary for social services in Sironko District, said the access to education in the area remains a challenge.

"With the construction of the technical schools, we will be able to fill existing gaps. Children are walking long distances in order to access education," he said.