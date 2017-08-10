Uganda: Kenyan Election Turns Out to Be Non-Event

opinion

More than 60 per cent of registered voters turned up to vote yesterday. Kenyans handed out two big retirement tickets to Uhuru Kenyatta, 56, running for his second and final term. Raila Odinga, 73, a maestro of opposition politics, also reluctantly picked up his after losing for a record 4th time in his quest for president.

Opinion polls had painted a two horse race of sorts - most opinion polls reflected a 48-46 per cent split in favour of the incumbent. Polling below 50 per cent for an incumbent is always dangerous as late deciders break for the challenger. By polling in risky territory, Uhuru did what he had to do to close the deal. Late breakers decisively broke for him harming Raila, who plateaued and slid back a bit to end at 45 per cent.

Kenyans have one more test in 2022 to elect Kenyatta's successor. But at this time, the risk of Kenya regressing into the tragedy that befell other countries is now minimal or zero. Kenya still has elements of an authoritarian State, but it is now largely a functional democracy with two nearly evenly matched political outfits.

The tribal poison in Kenya's politics is likely to wane. Now that the major candidates in 2022 are likely to come from other communities, the trend of voting to the last man is likely to reduce further.

Rift Valley remains the largest vote prize. At its height, it used to have 44 constituencies out of their 222 unicameral parliament. Winning is still competitive as the Rift is genuinely competitive. It is in the Rift that Raila lost, especially as his linchpin Isaac Ruto came down in Bomett where he lost to Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso.

There were many other feel good stories around these elections. The nomination and appointment of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission of Kenya was open. People openly competed for positions and were vetted by the Integrity Commission and voted on in Parliament.

A similar amendment to dilute the powers of the Appointments Committee in our Parliament failed as Members of Parliament voted down a motion by Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye even after the Speaker in March openly came out in favour of open voting on presidential nominees.

The system that, for example, produced people like Ezra Chiloba, the IEBC CEO, 40 years old in his first big job, will continue producing a different caliber of nominees like IGP Kale Kayihura and EC secretary Sam Rwakoojo. So for Uhuru, even with the spoils of power, there is a limit to how far he can go packing government with his people.

Kenyatta's victory presents some minor challenges for Uganda. There has been a minor deterioration in Kampala-Nairobi ties. In 2011, Raila campaigned for candidate Museveni to patch up a difficult history with his peer. Raila partly came short in 2007 because of this reason. People look at him suspiciously because of his willingness to use and dump rivals and his near blanket hold on his native Nyanza Province.

Uganda having failed to execute the Standard Gauge Railway, has run into the arms of Tanzania, who are happy to win one up on Kenya, but these are mostly seen as loser games or fitina.

It is Tanzania, not Uganda which is in aggressive competition for the position of regional lynchpin. Even our President knows that the kind of discipline Joseph Magufuli represents, that is akin almost to canon law, can never work in Uganda. On the contrary, the energy espoused by [Rwandan president Paul] Kagame, Magufuli and Kenyatta is of a high level form "uber" achievement different from what is passing for governance in Kampala.

There is actually a big risk that the history of big and small wars has left Uganda behind strategically. Uganda's leadership is now that of respected old men in their senior years whose best times, unfortunately, are behind rather than in front of them.

The fact that the whole country will be debating the President's age for the next two years makes it worse rather than better.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.