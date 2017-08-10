9 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Anger Over Spoiled Grain in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — The residents of Sudan's El Gedaref are holding the Zakat [Muslim alms] Chamber responsible for damage to more than 1,000 sacks of sorghum due to rain in late July.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, the residents expressed dissatisfaction with the damage, which they say was caused by poor storage.

They said that "this as a blatant provocation to the feelings of people who are entitled to zakat and are crowding in front of the Zakat Chamber without being able to obtain their sorghum needs".

One of the residents described the incident as "a terrible crime", calling on the authorities to hold those responsible for the bad storage.

