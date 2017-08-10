Sudan: Confession After Child Killer Arrested in Red Sea State

Sinkat — The state police in Sudan's Red Sea state have arrested a suspect in the killing of nine-year-old Badri Taher and made gruesome finds in Port Sudan after he led them to where he allgedly buried the boy, who was run-over with a Land Cruiser and abducted in Sinkat in late July.

An activist told Radio Dabanga that the suspect is a member of military intelligence. He was arrested after the child's mother identified him in an identification parade.

He said the defendant registered a judicial confession after taking the police to the place where he buried the body of the child.

The activist said that police found parts of a body believed to be the body of Taher in the area of El Shahinat in Port Sudan. They also reportedly found parts of the body of another unidentified person.

The police have moved the remains to the Port Sudan Hospital mortuary.

Artist Sidi Dushka cancelled his artistic schedules until the case will be resolved.

The artist told Radio Dabanga that he has done this in solidarity with the family of the slain child, saying that that "the matter has surpassed the family and become a public issue".

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, he condemned the crime and described it as horrible that shook the Eastern states, but expressed satisfaction at the arrest of the accused and called for speeding up taking him to justice.

A wave of anger swept the population of East Sudan because of the incident, with days of sit-ins and protests in front to the police station.

Activists revealed that an expanded meeting was held at the Beja Club in Port Sudan last Saturday, which resulted in the formation of an emergency room to monitor the developments of the case.

The Nazir of the Hadendawa gave the government ten days to resolve the case.

Activists established social media groups in entitled "all of us are Badri".