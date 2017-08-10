Sudan: Aid Vehicle Hijacked in North Darfur Capital 'In Front of Sudan's V-P'

El Fasher / Nyala — On Monday evening, gunmen hijacked a vehicle belonging to an aid organisation in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher. The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of Vice-President Hassabo Abdelrahman, who was in the city to launch a campaign to collect weapons and arrest criminals who exploit four-wheel-drive unlicensed vehicles.

The operation was carried out by an unmarked white Land Cruiser in El Fasher in the presence of Vice-President Abdelrahman himself.

On Tuesday El Tijani Abdallah Saleh, the Commissioner of El Fasher, announced that a joint force consisting of regular forces managed to recover five stolen vehicles after days of chasing criminal gangs that had earlier hijacked them with force of arms.

He said that the same force managed to seize a Land Cruiser exploited by the gangs in theft and intimidation of the residents of El Fasher.

South Darfur

One person was seriously wounded on Monday when gunmen opened fire on a truck belonging to a foreign organisation carrying food on its way from Nyala to Gireida in South Darfur.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that a group of gunmen on camels intercepted a truck belonging to a foreign organisation at Tabeldiyat area, 40 km south of Nyala.

He explained that the truck driver refused to respond to the threats of the gunmen and continued driving. The gunmen then opened fire on the vehicle and seriously wounded teacher Adam Hamid who was taken to Nyala hospital.