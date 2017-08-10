Sudan: Cholera Still a Scourge

Tokar / Delgo / El Sareif — The rate of cholera infections in Tokar in Sudan's Red Sea state increased significantly on Monday. Journalist Osman Hashim reported to Radio Dabanga that Tokar Hospital recorded 32 new cases, mostly from the peripheral bordering areas, while a number of cases were reported from the villages south of Tokar.

He pointed to the poor conditions at Tokar Hospital, the shortage of medical staff and medicines and the non- preparation of the isolation ward.

Northern State

On Tuesday, Delgo Hospital in the Northern State reported eight new cases of cholera, bringing the total number of infections in the isolation ward to 23.

Activist Ashraf Abdelwedoud told Radio Dabanga that Delgo locality responded to the demands of the residents to establish field hospitals in the headquarters of traditional mining.

He said that the locality authorities established two isolation centres in the areas of traditional mining.

He said that the doctors transfer the cases to Delgo Hospital after treating them and expressed concern about the spread of cases among the people of Delgo as there are 20,000 miners in the areas bordering Delgo.

He reported an increase in the number of cases at Abri Hospital in the Northern State with deteriorating conditions in the hospital.

North Darfur

One person died of cholera and four others were infected at Ghurra El Zawiya village of and neighbouring villages in El Sareif locality in North Darfur.

On Monday an activist reported that a person died of cholera at Mukrema village near Ghurra El Zawiya and two cases were recorded at Ghurra El Zawiya while a one case was reported at Kala village.

He said that there are three cases still hospitalised in the medical isolation centre of cholera at Ghurra El Zawiya village.