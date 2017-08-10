9 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Agric Ministry Shows Transparency

A delegation from the ministry of Agriculture will be touring the country as from Thursday 10 August 2017. The team will among others assess progress made so far regarding the farming season and to arrange the distribution of rice.

It can be recalled that over 26,000 bags of rice were delivered by the Chinese government as the first consignment of rice to be donated by this government. Foroyaa promised to monitor the distribution of the rice and inform the readers accordingly.

Foroyaa will monitor the tour and inform its readers on the issues of concern and the response of the team as well as on the rice distribution.

