Gambia: Observer MD Sacked

Information reaching this medium indicate that the managing director of the observer company was relieved of his duties yesterday, 8 August 2017.

Pa modou Mbowe the Managing Director was appointed on December 19, 2016 by the former President but since the departure of the former president he has faced a series of challenges and allegations from the staff of the Company.

On June 14, 2016, in his tenure as the Managing Director, Daily Observer was tentatively closed down by the Gambia Revenue Authority. The Company is now sued at the court for nonpayment of tax amounting to over 17 million dalasis, monies which the Company could not come to terms with the Revenue Authority on settlement plan.

The staff of Daily Observer converged on July 24, at the Observer Office expressing their dissatisfaction with their senior management and asking them to resign due to incompetency.

The Company (Observer) is one of the largest Media Houses in the country that has about a hundred staff including staff and freelance journalists, marketing officers and security agents as well as a printing press among others. The company like many other news media publish its paper daily.

The employees of the company yesterday wrote to their Managing Director and Editor in Chief asking them to resign with immediate effect because they lost confidence in their ability to lead the Company to higher level. They said in order for them to take the paper to a higher level, they need a leadership that is independent minded and would not undermine the credibility of the staff particularly the journalists.

The source also disclosed that August Prom is the interim Managing Director of the Company with effect on August 8, 2017.