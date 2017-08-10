Gambia: Victims of Kabafita Kabilo Demand Justice

The victims of Kabafita Kabilo in Brikama, are demanding justice from the present Government for the demolition of their compounds under the former Jammeh Administration.

"We the people of Kabifata Kabilo at Brikama, hereby wish to inform and remind the present government that we have also experienced a bitter period under the previous government of Yaya Jammeh, when our compounds were demolished in 2005," Mamanding S.A Ceesay stated.

The representatives of the victims headed by Mamanding S.A. Ceesay, informed this medium that over two hundred compounds were demolished and some of these demolished compounds belong to market women who had saved for years to be able to buy them.

"A man like me, after retirement as a qualified teacher, invested all my benefits to construct a solid cement house and just in a day, I stood and saw my whole 'life' demolished," said Mr Ceesay.

"Therefore we the victims affected by this demolition, hereby appeal to the National Assembly and the Central government under the stewardship of Adama Barrow, to kindly look into our situation as some of us are still either renting or dwelling in borrowed incomplete houses, temporally," stated the representatives of the victims.

In addition to the National Assembly, "we are also calling on the new government through the Ministry of Lands and Regional Administration, to come to our aid as some of us have gone through serious hardships, looking after our families and none have been compensated," said the committee members.