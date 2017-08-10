Gambia: First Professional Goal for Refugee-Turned Gambian Player

Lamin Jawo over the weekend grabbed his first professional goal for second tier Italian outfit Carpi.

The 22-year-old stepped onto the plate when offered a rare starting berth against third division side Livorno in the second round of the Coppa Italia.

Jawo plastered home third goal in the 24th minute after team mate Mbakogu and Verna had earlier on scored before uncapped Nigerian attacker Mbakogu slammed the final nail to the coffin.

Carpi's 4-1 victory assured them place into the third round qualifiers.

Jawo was loaned away to obtain minutes in the lower division but his stay there didn't pan out as hoped. However, upon returning at elapse of his deal there, the refugee-turned player convinced coach Calabro that he's worthy of consideration during the club's pre-season and so got thrown to the mix against Livorno in which he managed to score his first goal in the professional league.

Jawo signed for Carpi prior to start of last season after he scored over 20 goals in the Italian regional league with Finale.

He attracted interest from Sampdoria and Juventus at one point but legal issues concerning refugee players discouraged them against signing the Gambian.