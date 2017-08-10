9 August 2017

Gambia: Gina Resets Personal Best in London Games

By Sulayman Bah

Gina Bass, the country's fastest woman, rewrote her Personal and Season Best timings as she finished sixth in the first round of the World Athletics Championship on 23.56 seconds.

Her heat competed for by seven athletes and conducted yesterday night, was topped by German star Rebekka Hasse who clocked 22.99.

According to the IAAF rules, the first top three finishers in each heat qualifies to the semis and the next three fastest.

Gina Bass entered the event on top form becoming the first Gambian to win gold and silver medals in both 100 and 200m of the Islamic Games in Baku. Her displays in Azerbaijan were followed by another brilliant show in France just before she and male compatriot Adama Jammeh headed for London.

Earlier on yesterday, Gambian athlete Adama Jammeh finished fifth in the 200m men's race. The 23-year-old sped to a timing of 20.79 in the 200m in heat five with a reaction of 0.159.

The Gambia athletics team captain's heat was topped by Zambia's Siame Sydney. Trinidad and Tobago's Kyle Greaux, who clocked 20.48, came second while Italy's Fillipo Tortu managed third with Jamaica's Warren Weir at fourth on 20.60 seconds.

