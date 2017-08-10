10 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 73-Year-Old Man Killed in Mbale Over Witchcraft

Photo: Yahudu Kitunzi/Daily Monitor
Mbale District Police Commander Godwin Ochaki.
By Yahudu Kitunzi

A group of residents in Lukii village, Bumbobi Parish, Mbale District, have killed a 73-year-old man after accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

It is reported that Samuel Shibita, a peasant farmer was killed in his house which was later set on fire by a group of people reported to be his neighbours.

Police say they are investigating the gruesome incident to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Mansur Suwedi confirmed the incident saying the residents armed with machetes raided Shibuta's home at midnight and lynched him.

"We have started hunting for the suspects. But we are sure they will be arrested and face the law accordingly," Mr Mansur said.

He said the assailants spared Ms Monica Kakai- Shibita's wife. They removed her from the house before setting it on fire.

She was taken to Mbale Hospital to nurse injuries she sustained during the scuffle.

According to Mr Mansur, the couple's nine-year-old granddaughter Hope Kakai, a Primary Four pupil at Bumboi Primary School escaped when the attackers invaded the home.

"She returned upon seeing police officers. She is due to record a statement at Mbale Central Police Station," he said.

