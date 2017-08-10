Sudan: U.S. AFRICOM Deputy Commander in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sudan's Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Emad Edeen Mustafa Adawi, met today with the Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Alexander Laskaris in the presence of the US Charge d' Affaires in Khartoum.

General Adawi said in press statements following the meeting that the visit comes in the context of cooperation between the two countries and armies in addition to the dialogue between Khartoum and Washington, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

He asserted that the road map between the two countries and the regional issues, especially, the situations in Libya, adding that that Sudan and WE shared identical analysis to the situations in Libya.

"The situations in Somalia and the efforts being exerted to combat terrorism and human trafficking, in the region, were also discussed" Adawi pointed out.

He underlined that "the relations between the Armed Forces and the US Forces have been strong and developed in the past periods, explaining that the meeting reviewed the continuation of military cooperation between the two countries after completing some of the topics that would pave the way for military cooperation".

He disclosed that "Sudan has received an invitation to participate in the Bright Star Military Exercises as an observer.

Engineer, Adawi has revealed that the visit opened the door for more dialogue and meetings to discuss a number of issues which can put the Sudan-US military cooperation on the right track .

Meanwhile , the AFRICOM official has expressed appreciation over the hospitality he received, adding that it's the first time for him to visit Sudan .

He said his meeting with the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff reviewed a number of issues, top of which, the Sudan-US relations and the situations in Libya and Somalia, stressing that the two sides shared joint understanding and awareness for the necessity for maintaining peace and security in Libya .

Foreign Minister

SUNA reports that Ambassador Laskaris also met with Sudan's Foreign Minister, Prof Ibrahim Ghandour at his office on today.

The Minister, during the meeting briefed the AFRICOM official the situations in the region and its impact on Sudan, referring to the role being played by the country to maintain the regional security and the efforts exerted to fight terrorism, human trafficking and narcotics .

The meeting also discussed the situations in Libya, South Sudan, Republic of Central Africa and Somalia, where the two sides agreed on necessity for coordination and cooperation to realize peace and stability in these countries.

Meanwhile, the minister affirmed Sudan's keenness to go ahead with the dialogue process.