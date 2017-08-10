9 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Adi-Tekelezan - Plantation of Over 40,000 Tree Seedlings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Over 40,000 tree seedlings are being planted at a communal level in Dekemhare administrative area, Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone.

The planting activity is being carried out in an area of 5 hectares in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the sub-zone.

Mr. KeseteTesfatsion, head of Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the Anseba region, said that the current tree seedling planting activity is part and parcel of the reforestation programs being carried out in different parts of the country.

Mr. Tesfaldet Ghebrebrhan, head of Agriculture Ministry in the sub-zone, on his part affirmed that the reforestation program will be accomplished successfully provided that there exists a strong integration among communities and all concerned bodies.

The resident of the area also expressed readiness for the successful implementation of the program and called for the support of the Ministry of Agriculture towards that end.

Eritrea

Mortality During Delivery Significantly Declining

The sustainable awareness raising campaigns and health service in Mahimeme, Qarora sub-zone, has significantly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.