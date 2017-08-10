Eritrea: Adi-Tekelezan - Plantation of Over 40,000 Tree Seedlings

Asmara — Over 40,000 tree seedlings are being planted at a communal level in Dekemhare administrative area, Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone.

The planting activity is being carried out in an area of 5 hectares in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the sub-zone.

Mr. KeseteTesfatsion, head of Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the Anseba region, said that the current tree seedling planting activity is part and parcel of the reforestation programs being carried out in different parts of the country.

Mr. Tesfaldet Ghebrebrhan, head of Agriculture Ministry in the sub-zone, on his part affirmed that the reforestation program will be accomplished successfully provided that there exists a strong integration among communities and all concerned bodies.

The resident of the area also expressed readiness for the successful implementation of the program and called for the support of the Ministry of Agriculture towards that end.