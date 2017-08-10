9 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Diary Farms

Massawa — The support made to the dairy farmers in Habero sub-zone with diary cows has contributed to the increase of milk production and thereby improving the lives of the farmers.

According to the agreement reached between the Ministry of Agriculture and the beneficiary farmers the first born calf is handed over to the next farmer and that the number of beneficiaries is increasing.

The farmers on their part appreciating for the support they were provided expressed that with the support they were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture they are producing animal fodder enough for their dairy cows.

