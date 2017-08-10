9 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Gash-Barka - Reinforcement of Social Services

Asmara — Mr. Ghebreslasie Negash, Director General of Social Services in the Gash-Barka region, said that reinforcement of the provision of efficient social service through integrated efforts is a requisite for a better work accomplishment.

Pointing out that commendable achievement has been registered in the provision of social services, Mr. Ghebreslasie explained that much needs to be done in the healthcare, education, labor and social welfare as well as transportation sectors.

A detailed report regarding the rigorous efforts being made towards the reinforcement of education, healthcare, social welfare and transportation services was also presented in a discussion forum held on 5 August in Barentu.

