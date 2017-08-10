Eritrea: Mortality During Delivery Significantly Declining

Massawa — The sustainable awareness raising campaigns and health service in Mahimeme, Qarora sub-zone, has significantly contributed in the reduction of communicable diseases in general and that of mothers' mortality during pregnancy and delivery.

The health workers in the sub-zone indicate that almost all pregnant women in the sub-zone visit health facilities at least four times during pregnancy and receive treatment and advice and that is the main reason for the reduction of the death rate.

They also called on the residents of the sub-zone to fully understand the importance of environmental sanitation in ensuring the health of the public and reinforce participation in the sanitation popular campaigns.