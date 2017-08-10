9 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Mortality During Delivery Significantly Declining

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The sustainable awareness raising campaigns and health service in Mahimeme, Qarora sub-zone, has significantly contributed in the reduction of communicable diseases in general and that of mothers' mortality during pregnancy and delivery.

The health workers in the sub-zone indicate that almost all pregnant women in the sub-zone visit health facilities at least four times during pregnancy and receive treatment and advice and that is the main reason for the reduction of the death rate.

They also called on the residents of the sub-zone to fully understand the importance of environmental sanitation in ensuring the health of the public and reinforce participation in the sanitation popular campaigns.

Eritrea

Biet-Meka'e Communal Hospital Being Upgraded

Efforts are being exerted to upgrade Biet-Meka'e Communal Hospital so as enable it provide comprehensive services,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.