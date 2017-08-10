Sudan: FVP to Launch Mechanisms of (Zero Thirst) Project Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General Bakri hassan Salih is due to witness tomorrow, Thursday, the inauguration of the mechanisms for the implementation of the (Zero Thirst) project.

The Minister of State, Director General of the Dam Implementation Unit, Engineer Khedir Mohamed Gasmul-Seed, said in a press statement that the mechanisms that will be inaugurated include the mechanisms for the implementation of the program of (Zero Thirst) the different states of Sudan and will be followed by the arrival of other mechanisms later. He indicated that the mechanisms include (6) Rotor and hammer diggers for the rocks in depth of 2000 feet and 600 meters covering all the geological disparities in the country, beside (3) units for the wells development and its productivity testing.

he noted that the mechanisms were imported from the company "KLR" and funded by the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, pointing out that the unit has already brought 12 same mechanisms by (12) units and (4) units for the development and test of wells which have proven work quality in a number of states for the implementation of the program of (Zero Thirst), saying that the unit has been concerned with the providing water resources for the people and the animals.

It is worth mentioning that the project of (Zero thirst) is part of the president's electoral program, and is being implemented by the dams unit through its anti-thirst plan targeting 7,500 projects to be completed by the end of 2020, and is an obligation on the 1000 days existing government program.