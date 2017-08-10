9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: General Saleh Affirms Sudan Support to Somalia Security and Stability

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan permanent support to Somalia to maintain security in its territories and restore its regional position.

This came when the FVP met, Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the visiting General Director of Somalia Security Service and the accompanied delegation.

The Somalian Security Official has appreciated Sudan's stance supporting maintaining peace and security, in its territories, affirming his country's keenness to benefit from the Sudanese experiments.

The meeting, which attended by the Director of Intelligent and Security Service, General, Mohammed Atta Al-Mola has discussed the historical relations between the two countries.

