Sudan: Arrangements for Sinnar Islamic Capital, Hosting of 10Th Conference of Culture Ministers of Islamic World

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture, Al -Tayeb Hassan Badawi, discussed, Wednesday, with the Wali (governor) of Sinnar state, Al Dawo Al Mahi, the ongoing arrangements for the project of Sinnar Capital for the Islamic Culture, which will witness a number of activities, and the hosting of the country to the 10 th conference for the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World in next November.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Culture of Sinnar state and the secretary general of the project, Professor Yousif Fadul.

The meeting indicated importance of the project underlined by the auspices of the President of the Republic to the project.

The meeting has also tackled the meeting of the culture minister with general secretariat of the project and the related activities due to be organized to the end of next October with a local and foreign participations.

The minister discussed during the meeting the hosting of the 10 th conference for the ministers of culture or the Islamic world in next November, which would start by the reception of technical preparatory committee of the conference next month.