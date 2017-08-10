Sudan: Protocol On Joint Cooperation for Sponsorship of Palms and Dates Signed

Khartoum — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, in collaboration with the Sudanese Society for the Cultivation and Care for Palms, Wednesday, signed a protocol on the sponsorship of the 10 th festival of the Sudanese palms and dates, with the state of the United Arab Emirate, represented by Khalifa International Prize for Dates Palms and Agricultural Creation, in the presence of Saabri al-Daawo Bakhiet, the State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Hamad Mohamed al- Jeniibi, the Ambassador of UAE, Naser al -Deen Shoulgami, the society deputy secretary general, the representatives of the society for the care and cultivation of palms and a number of representatives of the public, private sectors and the relevant authorities.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests Badrul-Deen al-Shiekh has signed for the Sudan's party, while Dr. Abdul-Wahab Zayid, the Secretary General of Khalifa prize for palm dates, the Minister of UAE Presidency Affairs, and the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations.

The agriculture State Minister has appreciated the significant and progressive relations between the two countries, hoping that international companies and relevant bodies in promotion for dates would participate in the festival with the introduction of a more developed date's specimen to support the economy and realize the festival goals.

The UAE has expressed happiness to attend the signing ceremony, reviewing the late Sheikh Zayed and his successor in the spread and palms cultivation.

He noted that the festival would witness a special presence of people interested in palms and dates, asserting the UAE work for more cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, the undersecretary of the ministry, pointed to the ministry's great concern for this year's festival, sponsored by Khalifa Palms Dates Prize, and the move of the festival to be an international one, indicating the social and economic contributions of palms in the economy.