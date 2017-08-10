9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Meets FAO Representative

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Wednesday, at his office, the Food Agriculture Organization (FAO) Permanent Representative, BaBa Ghana Ahmadou who presented his credentials to the minister to start his mission in Sudan.

The newly appointed- representative has expressed appreciation over the concern he received, explaining FAO plans and programs during the coming phase, in Sudan.

The minister wished Ahmadou a success, affirming the readiness of the Sudanese concerned officials to cooperate with him.

