Sudan: British Minister of State for African Affairs Pay Condolence Sudanese Victims Fire in Greenville Tower

Khartoum, Aug. (SUNA) -Sudan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mohammed Abdulla Ali Al-Tom, received a message of condolence from Rory Stewart, Minister of State for African Affairs at the British Foreign Office. In London, Sudanese victims of the Greenville fire incident which took place, last June, hoping that his condolences will be conveyed to the Sudanese government, the Sudanese community and the families of the victims.

The message also referred to British Prime Minister, Theresa May's pledge to do everything possible to help those affected by the fire, the general investigation and the package of measures she has taken to help the victims and their families.

The Ambassador expressed thanks to the British Secretary of State and his keenness to follow up all relevant procedures.