Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Deputy Commander - in-Chief of AFRICOM for Civil Military Engagement

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Wednesday, at his office, the Deputy Commander of AFRICOM for Civil Military Engagement, Alexander Laskaris.

The minister, during the meeting briefed the AFRICOM official the situations in the region and its impact on Sudan, referring to the role being played by the country to maintain the regional security and the efforts exerted to fight terrorism, human trafficking and narcotics.

The meeting also discussed the situations in Libya, South Sudan, Republic of Central Africa and Somalia, where the two sides agreed on necessity for coordination and cooperation to realize peace and stability in these countries.

Meanwhile, the minister affirmed Sudan's keenness to go ahead with the dialogue process.