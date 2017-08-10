9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: The U.S. Treasury Lift Ban On Amount of Money Belongs to Sudanese Embassy in Seoul

Khartoum — The US Treasury Department has lifted a previously imposed ban on amount of money belongs to the Sudanese Embassy in Seoul.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Abdul Rahman Derar, said in a press statement, Wednesday, that the lifting of the ban is a positive step and predicts progress in the financial relations between the Sudan and the outside world, pointing out that the amount of money belongs to the commercial and economic center, and the money was transferred by Dawoo company to the center and was banned since the year 2015. He noted that the company has recently reported that the amount reached its account from the American bank without any follow-up from its part.

The minister pointed out that the procedure is taken in the framework of the recently financial procedures announced by the US government towards the Sudan, expressing the hope of a full lifting of the US sanctions particularly that the Sudan has fulfilled all the conditions required for the lifting of sanctions.

