Sudan: Govt and Jordan to Hold Joint Talks Tomorrow

Khartoum — Sudan and Jordan will hold, tomorrow, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, joint talks co-chaired by the First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh and the Jordanian Prime Minister, Dr. Hani Al-Malagy.

The two sides will review means for enhancing the bilateral relations between Sudan and Jordan besides issues of common interest.

A number of bilateral agreements will be signed in the conclusion of the activities of the Joint Ministerial Committee for the interest of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries will deliver press statements in the conclusion of the visit.

SUNA indicates that the Jordanian Prime Minister will arrive in Khartoum tomorrow in a one day-visit to Sudan.