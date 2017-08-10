9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt and Jordan to Hold Joint Talks Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan and Jordan will hold, tomorrow, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, joint talks co-chaired by the First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh and the Jordanian Prime Minister, Dr. Hani Al-Malagy.

The two sides will review means for enhancing the bilateral relations between Sudan and Jordan besides issues of common interest.

A number of bilateral agreements will be signed in the conclusion of the activities of the Joint Ministerial Committee for the interest of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries will deliver press statements in the conclusion of the visit.

SUNA indicates that the Jordanian Prime Minister will arrive in Khartoum tomorrow in a one day-visit to Sudan.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.