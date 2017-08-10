9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Muawiya Al-Berir - Establishment of a Sudanese-Jordanian Industrial Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, Muawiya Al-Berir noted to the many advantage of the meeting of Sudanese and Jordanian businessmen held Wednesday, in the economic fields of the two countries, the most prominent of which is the opening of a shipping line between Aqaba and Port Sudan, on which a proposal for the establishment of an industrial zone was agreed upon by the Jordanian side.

He added that the meeting recommended continuing the discussion and follow-up of the banking relations especially that the time now is suitable for the activation of the banking relationship.

On his part, the Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Hamdi al-Taba'a has called on the Sudanese investors to benefit from the advantages provided by Jordan to the investors in many fields.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.