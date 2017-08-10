Sudan: Muawiya Al-Berir - Establishment of a Sudanese-Jordanian Industrial Zone

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, Muawiya Al-Berir noted to the many advantage of the meeting of Sudanese and Jordanian businessmen held Wednesday, in the economic fields of the two countries, the most prominent of which is the opening of a shipping line between Aqaba and Port Sudan, on which a proposal for the establishment of an industrial zone was agreed upon by the Jordanian side.

He added that the meeting recommended continuing the discussion and follow-up of the banking relations especially that the time now is suitable for the activation of the banking relationship.

On his part, the Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Hamdi al-Taba'a has called on the Sudanese investors to benefit from the advantages provided by Jordan to the investors in many fields.