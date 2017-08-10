Africa: AFCON 2019 - Government Explains Preparedness to Diplomats

Separate audiences took place in the Ministry of External Relations on August 8, 2017 to debunk claims of Cameroon's incapacity propagated by the President of CAF.

Cameroon is on the offensive explaining to the national and international community its high level of readiness to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 using the 24-team new format recently imposed by the AFCON organising body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Following the strongly worded declaration by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Tombi à Roko Sidiki dismissing the statement of the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad that no site in Cameroon in the present state could host the competition, the Ministry of External Relations has joined the fight against discrediting Cameroon. The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 granted separate audiences to three diplomats. They included the Ambassador of Egypt to Cameroon, Sherif Salah Eldin Elleithy, the acting Chargé d'Affaires of Algeria to Cameroon, Yacine Amir and the acting Chargé d'Affaires of Morocco to Cameroon, Alaoui Slimani Karim. Non of these diplomats made any declaration to the press about the topic of discussion. However, the Secretary General of the Ministry of External Relations, Mbayu Felix in a chat with the journalists after the audiences said they tried to dismiss the claims of the President of CAF Ahmad Ahmad that says Cameroon is incapable of hosting AFCON 2019. He said government merely reiterated the declaration of the President of FECAFOOT to the diplomats, cited ongoing works at the different sites to host the competition and assured that Cameroon will be ready for the event.