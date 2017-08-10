press release

In a joint operation, members of the South African Police Service and the Aviation Safety staff at OR Tambo International Airport removed a passenger from a flight yesterday afternoon after the aircraft returned to its parking bay, at the request of police detectives.

At approximately 15:00, two South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives alerted International Airport Aviation Safety officers of a vehicle theft suspect that was on a flight to Harare that needed to be stopped. The suspect has been sought since 2014 and had been put on the watch list. He's alleged to have rented a vehicle and never returned it.

The Airport Aviation Safety officers managed to make contact with the airline, through the Airport Management Centre. The aircraft was towed back to the parking bay after all necessary protocols were adhered to.

An Airport Aviation Safety officer together with SAPS detectives then boarded the aircraft and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

This arrest comes after at least five other notable successes in the past few weeks, but more importantly the new revised intervention is proving to be equally effective proactively as it is reactively.

The team tasked with this intervention, led by Major General Dimakatso Ndaba, who was appointed SAPS commander at the airport less than a month ago, is showing great determination.

These successes are the result of the intensified cooperation between the South African Police Service, Ekurhuleni Metro, airport management of O R Tambo International Airport, and other law enforcement agencies and government departments, which forms an integral part of this plan. Ensuring that there are no obstacles to cooperation among ourselves is a major element of our strategy, and this case shows that we are better able to respond to criminal threats.

Criminals as well as potential criminals must know and feel the brunt of this new and improved intervention which is mandated with the safety and security of this national key point.