Sudan: Joint Chief of Staff Meets Deputy Commander-in-Chief of AFRICOM

Khartoum — Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General, Engineer, Emad Edeen Mustafa Adawi met, Wednesday, the visiting Deputy Commander-in-Chief of AFRICOM for Civil Military Engagement , Alexander Laskaris in the presence of the US Charge d' Affaires in Khartoum.

Engineer, Adawi said, in press statements following the meeting that the visit comes in the context of cooperation between the two countries and armies in addition to the dialogue between Khartoum and Washington.

He asserted that the road map between the two countries and the regional issues, especially, the situations in Libya, adding that that Sudan and WE shared identical analysis to the situations in Libya.

'The situations in Somalia and the efforts being exerted to combat terrorism and human trafficking, in the region, ewer also discussed' Engineer, Adawi pointed out.

He underlined that the relations between the Armed Forces and the US Forces have been strong and developed in the past periods, explaining that the meeting reviewed the continuation of military cooperation between the two countries after completing some of the topics that would pave the way for military cooperation.

He disclosed that Sudan has received an invitation to participate in the Bright Star Military Exercises as an observer.

Engineer, Adawi has revealed that the visit opened the door for more dialogue and meetings to discuss a number of issues which can put the Sudan-US military cooperation on the right track.

Meanwhile , the AFRICOM official has expressed appreciation over the hospitality he received, adding that it's the first time for him to visit Sudan.

He said his meeting with the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff reviewed a number of issues, top of which, the Sudan-US relations and the situations in Libya and Somalia, stressing that the two sides shared joint understanding and awareness for the necessity for maintaining peace and security in Libya.