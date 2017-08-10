Sudan: Plans for Early Production From Oil Exploration of Al - Rawat Field

Khartoum — The technical meeting for the announcement for project of Al Rawat Company for petroleum exploration will be held Thursday.

The company works in the services production in block (25) in space of 25000 klm, a 350 klm North East of the capital Khartoum, with the average height of (400) meters above sea level.

The company's general director, Engineer Fahimi al -Awad, noted in press statements that al Rawat company plans for early production from the recently made explorations in al- Rawat and al-Teesh areas with a production rate expected to reach (7000) barrels per day from the total of (13) wells, (10) of which are in al -Rawat area and (3) wells in the area of (al-Teesh), a distance of (4) klm from al -Rawat.

On the other hand, Eng. Salahuddin Mousa Saleh, the Director General of Asawer Company to execute the project, said that the company has completed the logistical and technical equipment for the implementation of the project, which is expected to contribute significantly in the increase of the production of oil and the recovery of the Sudanese economy.

He indicated the ability of national qualified cadre to complete the project according to the highest international quality standards, referring to the previous successes achieved by the Asawar company (owned by the National Petroleum Company (Sudapet)) in the accomplishment of similar projects in Sudan with the experience of local and international success and achievements, such as it is the first Sudanese company to win tender for the implementation of oil projects in Iraq for the benefit Petronas company.