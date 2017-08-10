South Africa: Government On Protests and Parliamentary Democratic Process

press release

Government thanks all South Africans who expressed their views within the bounds of the law and peacefully exercised their right to protest. The active citizenry demonstrated by South Africans affirms our strong and maturing democracy.

Today's developments in Parliament and in various cities countrywide prove that our democracy remains robust, strong and vibrant. This is in line with our multi-party system of governance and our founding values of transparency, accountability and openness.

Government appeals to South Africans at large to respect the outcomes of democratic processes and in the spirit of OR Tambo, move towards building greater social cohesion and a strong nation.

Let us continually reflect this in our actions and how we impact each other as citizens. Government is concerned over the actions of some who's unruly actions infringed the rights of others by blocking roads and forcing the closure of schools as a form of protest. The isolated acts of violence reported are condemned in the strongest terms.

In moving our country forward, let us work together in creating an inclusive economy and overcoming the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality by implementing the 2014 - 2019 Medium Term Strategic Framework, the first five year implementation plan of the National Development Plan.

As South Africans we have more in common than that which divides us and are stronger as a nation together. Let us work with each other to build a stronger nation that encourages dialogue and strives for greater social cohesion.

Issued by: Government Communications