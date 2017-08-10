9 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Reach Out to the Community of Peddie

press release

Following several shooting incidents in Peddie, the Cluster Commander, Brigadier David Kanuka called an urgent meeting with community leaders and the community. The meeting was attended by a representative from the department for safety and liaison, representatives from the Department of Transport, chiefs, church leaders, and taxi associations operating in the area as well as taxi owners and operators.

He urged the gathering to work with the SAPS and not resort to criminal acts. He further urged the community to report crime and criminal activities. He assured the community that all the cases that have been opened thus far is receiving priority and being investigated by an experienced team of detectives of the Organised Crime unit and warned that acts of criminality will in no uncertain terms be tolerated!

Brigadier Kanuka made an urgent plea to any person with information on criminal activities to Contact their nearest police station or the crime stop number on 0860010111. All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.

