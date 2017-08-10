press release

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, welcomes the immediate commencement of the forensic investigation to determine the cause of the collapse of the N3 abandoned pedestrian bridge, this morning, 9th August 2017.

This resulted in a full closure of the N3 north and south bound between the M2 Gildenhuys and N3 Gillooly's interchanges. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

Minister Maswanganyi commends the swift response and collaboration by SANRAL, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Ekurhuleni Municipality for ensuring that they attend to the scene and assist the injured. Three people were seriously injured - one person was airlifted and two were transported by ambulance.

Minister Maswanganyi further said that the demolition experts are already on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police will make further announcements as to when the road will be reopened.

Minister Maswanganyi wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

