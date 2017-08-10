South Africa: Cheetahs Outclass Pumas in Nelspruit

The Free State Cheetahs remained unbeaten in this year's Currie Cup after beating the Pumas 45-34 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The defending champions ran in seven tries in a convincing display which saw them bag the full complement of five points.

The Pumas, who at one stage trailed 31-3 in the first half, will take consolation from scoring five tries to earn a try-scoring bonus point.

The top-of-the-table Cheetahs are now unbeaten after three matches, while the Pumas sit bottom of the table with one win from four matches.

Scorers:

Pumas

Tries: Ruwellyn Isbell, Khwezi Mona (2), Frank Herne, Jerome Pretorius

Conversions: Justin van Staden (3)

Penalty: Van Staden

Cheetahs

Tries: Reniel Hugo, Makazole Mapimpi, Rayno Benjamin, Jacques du Toit, Malcolm Jaer (2), and Niell Jordaan

Conversions: Niel Marais (3), Clayton Blommetjies (2)

Teams:

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski, 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Lambert Groenewald, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Jeremy Jordaan, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Chris Cloete, 20 Reynier van Rooyen, 21 Kobus Marais, 22 Neil Maritz

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Williams Small-Smith, 12 Rayno Benjamin, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Niell Jordaan (captain), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Erich de Jager, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Malcolm Jaer

Source: Sport24