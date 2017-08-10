Tanzania: Editors Lift Media Blackout Against Makonda

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has lifted a media blackout imposed on Dar es Salaam Paul Makonda following his raid of Clouds Media Group (CMG) in March.

The decision was announced by TEF chairman Mr Theophil Makunga during a Press Conference held in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. The Press Conference was also attended by Mr Makonda and CMG programmes director Mr Ruge Mutahaba.

Mr Makunga said TEF initiated talks with Mr Makonda about two weeks ago to resolve a matter.

"From now on the media blackout against Mr Makonda is lifted due to security reasons," said Mr Makunga.

Mr Makonda declared that he is a friend of the media. However, he declared that he will never apologize.

He said this after some of journalists and TEF secretary Neville Meena asked him to do so.

"What Meena is asking (for him to apologize) will never come out of my mouth; I will never apologize, I am insisting that I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE," said Makonda.